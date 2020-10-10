COVID-19 patient jumps off from Medical Super Specialty Hospital in Jabalpur, dies

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): A COVID patient allegedly jumped off from the second floor of Medical Super-Specialty Hospital and died in Jabalpur on Friday.



"The COVID-19 patient attempted to jump on Thursday evening and Friday morning as well but he was stopped by the medical staff. As soon as the staff left, the patient went to the bathroom and jumped out of the window which led to his death," said police.

The patient was admitted here on October 3 due to a heart problem in the spinal injury centre. Later he was admitted to the COVID ward after experiencing a lack of the oxygen level. (ANI)

