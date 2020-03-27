COVID-19 patient passes away in Tumakuru, Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for Coronavirus passed away in Tumakuru, Dr K Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Tumakuru, Karnataka said on Friday.

"The person travelled to Delhi on March 5 and returned on March 11. All passengers who had travelled with him on the train are being traced," Dr Kumar told ANI.

The number of cases tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 66 while there are 640 active COVID-19 patients in the county.

17 people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, as per the union health ministry. (ANI)

