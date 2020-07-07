COVID-19 patient who escaped from Mangaluru hospital caught

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): A COVID-19 patient, who had escaped from the hospital in Mangaluru, has been caught.

"A COVID-19 patient, who escaped from Wenlock hospital yesterday in Mangaluru has been caught," police said.

A total of 1,925 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths were recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone to 23,474.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

