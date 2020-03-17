COVID-19 patient with co-morbidity dies in Mumbai, report to ascertain cause awaited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): A 63-year-old man, who was tested positive for coronavirus, died in Mumbai on Monday. However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said it is not clear if the pandemic took his life.

The man, who had a travel history to Dubai, was suffering from co-morbid conditions including high blood pressure, pneumonia, and inflammation of heart muscles and increased heart rate.

"He was admitted at Kasturba Hospital on March 5 and he had hidden some details from us, including that he had come from Dubai. But we grew suspicious on March 13," said Tope.

"It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital today, died due to Coronavirus. We are waiting for the report," he added.

Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus patients at 39, out of 126 in the country, Health Ministry announced. Out of the 39, three are foreign nationals.

Today's tally of 126 positive cases includes 22 foreign nationals in the country.





Earlier, the virus has claimed the lives of two people, one each in Delhi and Karnataka.

The health ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. (ANI)

