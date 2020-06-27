COVID-19 patient's body taken to graveyard on JCB in Andhra's Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the body of a municipality employee, who later tested positive for COVID-19, was taken to the graveyard on a JCB earth mover in Palasa town of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Friday.

The family of the victim called the incident "an inhumane act" as the necessary protocols for shifting a deceased coronavirus patient were not followed.

On receiving information about the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government officials met district collector J Nivas and ordered immediate action against the accused. Palasa Municipal Commissioner T Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary Inspector N Rajiv have now been suspended.

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and tweeted, "Utterly shocked to see the deceased bodies of coronavirus victims wrapped in plastic and transported on JCBs and tractors. They deserve respect and dignity even in death. Shame on YS Jagan government for this inhumane treatment of the mortal remains."

A similar incident took place on June 24 in the same district where a woman who died of COVID-19 was taken on a tractor in Sompeta town. (ANI)

