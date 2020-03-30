COVID-19 patient's family members test positive in Rajasthan

Ajmer (Rajasthan)/Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Three family members of a 23-year-old COVID-19 patient from Ajmer have tested positive for the deadly virus, taking the total cases in Rajasthan to 59.

"Three family members of a 23-year-old man from Ajmer (who was tested positive for coronavirus on March 28) have been tested positive for the disease. Total positive cases in Rajasthan rise to 59," Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department said.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old resident of Hooghly has tested positive for coronavirus, taking a total number of cases in West Bengal to 21.

He is currently admitted to the ICU of a hospital.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

