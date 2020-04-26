COVID-19 patients observe 'roza' at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): The local civil hospital, which is treating 472 COVID-19 positive patients -- mostly Muslims -- have allowed them to perform namaaz in the hospital premises.

Hospital authorities have accepted their request to observe 'Roza' as the holy month of Ramzan commences today.

"I have been here for the last 12 days. I perform namaaz five times a day. Hospital administration has allowed us to do so. I want to appeal to everyone to stay at home and follow government guidelines. I am here leaving my family and children back at home. COVID-19 is a deadly disease. I wish the almighty will help us to fight against COVID-19," Arif Pathan, one of the patients, told ANI.

Another patient, Iqbal Hussain said: "I have been here for the last eight days. I am observing 'Roza'. I am performing namaaz. I appeal to my brothers to perform prayers at home and pray to the almighty to defeat this virus."

The patients, who are stable, have requested the authorities of the civil hospital to permit them to observe 'roza.' The authorities accepted the request and made arrangements for those patients.

The patients were given fruits, milk, and lemon water early morning at 3 am and are provided with dates, milk, and juice in the evening. (ANI)



