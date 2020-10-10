COVID-19 patients shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali, LNJP from Hindu Rao hospital

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): All COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Hindu Rao Hospital have been shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali and LNJP hospitals, said Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

This comes amid protests by resident doctors of the Hindu Rao hospital over non-payment of salaries for the last few months.

Earlier today, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the patients will be shifted to Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of Hindu Rao have given a notice for a strike.



"The staff of the hospital should be paid their salaries. If the MCD is not able to run Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, then they should hand them over to the State government," Jain told reporters here.

Resident doctors of the hospital continued their protest on Saturday with posters and slogans demanding payment of salaries.

"Is this how COVID-19 frontline workers should be treated? The MCD is blaming the Delhi government and the Delhi government is blaming the MCD. We are suffering in this political football," says a protestor.

Reaching out to support fellow practitioners, the Resident Doctors Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting his intervention. (ANI)

