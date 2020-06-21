COVID-19 patients will be assessed for clinical conditions: Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi government on Sunday said that individuals who are COVID-19 positive will be referred to coronavirus care centres for assessment of clinical conditions.

"Individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, the severity of illness and co-morbidities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in a locality," Principal Secretary (Health) Delhi government said in an order.

If the adequate facility for home isolation exists, and a person on clinical assessment is found to have no co-morbidities and doesn't require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre or paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation.

Rest will have to continue to stay in COVID-19 care centres as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines.

The government said that those in home isolation must follow home isolation guidelines by Ministry and stay in touch with health care providers so if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to COVID hospitals.

On June Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order on mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients stating that only those patients need to undergo institutional quarantine who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation. (ANI)

