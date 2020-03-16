COVID-19 : Patna HC to hear only urgent, regular bail matters till March 31

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Patna High Court has decided to hear only the urgent and regular bail matters till March 31. Further, all matters to be listed in between March 17 to March 31, shall now be listed on April 4.

"In the temporary supersession of all the previous notices regarding mentioning of urgent matters, the competent authority has been pleased to direct that till March 31, all urgent matters shall be orally mentioned before the Bench," read the notice.

It further reads, "In view of the Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on March 5, by way of an advisory cautioning against mass gathering and the World Health Organization having declared Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as global pandemic advising against mass congregation, also taking note of the decision of the Government of Bihar issued by the General Administration Department through letter dated March 13, and on reviewing the present circumstance, the competent authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the High Court shall be restricted to only urgent matters."

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22). (ANI)

