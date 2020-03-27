Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday thanked his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) for helping the stranded people of Arunachal Pradesh from Visakhapatnam in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, "I would like to thank Andhra Pradesh CM and DGP Andhra Pradesh Gautam Sawang in their prompt response in attending to a distress call made by Arunachalee citizens stranded in Vizag. I look forward to more such cooperation during these times of crisis to fight COVID-19."
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 724 in the country as on Friday. (ANI)
COVID-19: Pema Khandu thanks Andhra CM for helping stranded Arunachal people in Visakhapatnam
ANI | Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:54 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday thanked his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) for helping the stranded people of Arunachal Pradesh from Visakhapatnam in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.