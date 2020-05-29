COVID-19: People at Delhi's Gazipur market follow health norms

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur here on Friday to make purchases amid the ongoing lockdown.

Several buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing masks. Following social distancing norms, people were seen forming a queue while entering the market.

With the implementation of relaxed guidelines under the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, buyers are back at the market.

The lockdown which was imposed by the Centre on March 24 has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

