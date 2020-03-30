COVID-19: People spray mixture of turmeric, neem on streets of Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): In order to sanitise their surroundings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, people are spraying the mixture of turmeric and neem leaves on streets of Peraiyur village near Muthukulathur in the district.

They also used bleaching powder to sanitise the area.

"In the villages of Paraiyur, Vepangulam and Ayyanarpuram near Muthukulathur people have started filling neem leaf powder and turmeric mixture in containers and they are spraying and sprinkling it on the streets. Neem and turmeric are used as antiseptic," said Muruganantham, a villager from Ayyanarpuram.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health department and district administration are carrying out a coronavirus prevention campaign in Ramanathapuram district.

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

