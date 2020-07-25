COVID-19: Per million testing rate of Jammu and Kashmir 3.5 times the national average

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The per million COVID-19 testing rate in Jammu and Kashmir stood at around three-and-a-half times the national average as it reached 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country, according to the information shared by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Union Territory on Saturday.

"Per million testing in J-K reaches 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country; recovery rate touches 53.01 per cent, lowest 0.8 positivity rate in Jammu, Reasi; Shopian's positivity rate highest at 8.3," DIPR, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

As many as 523 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

156 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.

The total number of cases in the UT stands at 17,305 including, 7,483 actives cases, 9,517 recoveries and 305 deaths, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said. (ANI)

