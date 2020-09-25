COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of COVAXIN to begin in UP's Lucknow, Gorakhpur from October

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October.

"The phase-3 trial of COVAXIN being developed by Bharat Biotech will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October," said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad here in a press conference.



The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested to increase testing for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Union Health Ministry as of Thursday, there are 61,698 active cases in the state with 3,02,689 recovered people and 5,299 deaths. (ANI)

