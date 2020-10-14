COVID-19: Plea in Calcutta HC seeks to stop Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): A plea has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking directions to stop the Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The matter is likely to to be taken up by the High Court later this week. According to the plea, the COVID-19 situation in the state is the same as it was after Onam in Kerala.

The plea, filed by advocate Sabyasachi Chatterjee, said that the Ganesh Puja and Muharram celebrations were not allowed in Maharashtra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of cases. (ANI)

