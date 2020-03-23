COVID-19: PM admires 'outstanding efforts' of Air India crew who airlifted 263 Indians from Rome

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday admired the 'outstanding efforts' of Air India crew onboard a special flight that airlifted 263 Indians from Rome yesterday.

"Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

The entire crew has now been advised to be in home quarantine as per the established norms of the company, an official of the national carrier said.

The special flight had returned to New Delhi carrying 263 Indians -- mostly students -- on Sunday morning. Later in the day, they were sent to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police-managed quarantine facility in Chhawla here.

Prior to being taken to the quarantine centre, the passengers had undergone thermal screening and immigration procedures at the Delhi airport.

The Delhi customs had provided assistance in the clearance of these passengers at the Remote Bay of the Delhi airport. Precautions were exercised and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling passengers were followed.

On late Sunday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri also appreciated the exemplary determination for duty displayed by the special flight crew.

"When the going gets tough, the tough get going. The crew of @airindiain Boeing 777 led by Capt Swati Raval and Capt Raja Chauhan responded to the call of duty and displayed exemplary determination by airlifting 263 Indians, mostly students, stranded in Rome," Puri wrote on social media.

This is the second batch of Indians evacuated by the Indian government from Italy, which has reported more than 47,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, as many as 218 Indians -- mostly students -- were evacuated from the Italian city of Milan.

Italy is the worst-hit by coronavirus in Europe.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless rise in Europe on Sunday with the country announcing 651 deaths in one day, bringing its total to 5,476, Al Jazeera reported.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases against a previously given 3,095 and 25,515, respectively.

Italy has banned any movement inside the country and closed all non-essential businesses as it desperately seeks to stem the spread of coronavirus. Supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and post offices are among businesses that will be permitted to keep trading under the new rules. (ANI)

