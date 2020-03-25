COVID-19: PM Modi assures action against those harassing doctors, nurses

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): As the country fights the deadly COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has asked the Home Ministry and police officials to take strict action against those who are not cooperating with doctors, nurses and other professionals.

In an interaction with the people of Varanasi via video conference, the Prime Minister said, "I have told Home Ministry and DGPs to take strict action against those who are not supporting or not cooperating with doctors, nurses and other professionals who are serving us in this critical time."

"I appeal to all the citizens, if you notice any incident wherein medical staff, doctors and nurses are ill-treated then you should take an initiative to make such people realize that they are wrong." PM Modi added.

"In this hour of crisis, everyone who is seen in white clothes in hospitals is a form of God. They are the ones who are saving us from death today. These people are risking their lives to save our lives," said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister was referring to the reports wherein some of the doctors who are treating coronavirus positive patients were asked to vacate their residences.

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had even written to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting appropriate action against the landlords asking doctors and nurses to vacate residences.

This was Prime Minister's first public engagement since the announcement of a countrywide lockdown on Tuesday. (ANI)