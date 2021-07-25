COVID-19: PM Modi cites example of nonagenarian mother, urges people to get vaccinated

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Addressing the issue of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among people in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that both he and his nonagenarian mother Heeraben Modi were fully vaccinated against the virus and urged people to trust science as avoiding inoculation can prove to be 'dangerous'.

During the monthly programme, the Prime Minister gave an example of himself and his mother and pointed out that they both have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to a hundred years of age... she too has taken both doses. At times, some people develop fever but it is very minor, just for a few hours. Not getting vaccinated can prove dangerous," the Prime Minister said.

He urged the people to follow all COVID-19 protocols during festivals.

Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours, must be addressed, he said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day.

"During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You do not have to forget COVID-19 related protocols," he said.

India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 4,08,212 on Sunday.



39,972 recoveries and 535 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.



With this, the total recoveries of the country stand at 3,05,43,138, while the death toll stood at 4,20,551.



As per the Union Health Ministry, the present recovery rate is 97.36 per cent, wherein, 39,972 patients recovered yesterday. (ANI)