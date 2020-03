COVID-19: PM Modi holds video-conference with chief ministers

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of the country in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others attended the meeting.

On Thursday, Modi addressed the nation and appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in view of the pandemic.

He also requested senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks.

According to the union health ministry, a total of 206 positive cases have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)