COVID-19 : PM Modi interacts with RJs, appreciates role in creating awareness

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Radio Jockeys (RJs) via video conferencing and appreciated the role played by them in spreading awareness about COVID-19.

PM Modi said it is praiseworthy that even in lockdown, RJs are discharging their responsibility and recording programmes from home.

"RJs are like family members of millions of Indian households. People not only hear but also follow them. RJs have a great responsibility not just to disseminate and disabuse superstitions but also motivate people," said PM Modi.

Apart from spreading information about the views of experts and steps taken by the government, PM also requested RJs to provide feedback about the difficulties and challenges faced by the people so that the government can proactively resolve them.

Prime Minister encouraged the RJs to disseminate positive stories and case studies, particularly of those patients that have fully recovered from coronavirus infection.

He also asked them to showcase and constantly celebrate the contributions of the local heroes like police officers, doctors, nurses, ward boys etc. at the national level.

Underlining the importance of empathy, Prime Minister said, "It is important to tell the stories of misbehaviour with doctors, health care workers and airline staff so that such challenges are overcome."

He also underlined the importance of educating the public about the dedication of police personnel who are working continuously to assist the public.

Prime Minister said that the government has announced a number of measures to assist the poor and underprivileged in this difficult time.

"As mass communicators, the RJs can play a proactive role in informing their listeners about the announcements, along with educating them about social distancing and the importance of self-quarantine," said PM Modi.

In their response, the RJs called the Prime Minister as a part of the RJ fraternity since he has been hosting the widely successful Mann ki Baat on the radio since 2014.

Pointing out the unprecedented response to Prime Minister's call of 'Janta Curfew' and his innovative idea of thanking the front line warriors, the RJs praised the leadership fo the Prime Minister and said they would be happy to play the role of the voice of the nation in the battle against the pandemic.

Prime Minister observed that public broadcaster All India Radio has a particularly important role to play in stopping the flow of rumours. He also requested the RJs to also work towards checking the spread of rumours.

Prime Minister urged the RJs to work towards ensuring a constructive and positive attitude in society. He said that "an attitude of togetherness combined with positivity is the key to facing the challenge posed by COVID-19".

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting also participated in the interaction. (ANI)