COVID-19: PM Modi urges business community to look after economic needs of lower-income groups

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the countrymen not to step out from their house and work from home as much as possible as a preventive measure to fight against coronavirus.

"For the next few weeks, do not get out of your house until and unless it is very important. As much as possible, do your work whether related to business or office from home," said Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation.

Suggesting the business community and higher-income groups to look after the economic needs of those from lower-income groups, from whom they take various services, Prime Minister urged them not to cut their salaries on the days they are unable to render the services due to inability to come to the workplace.

He stressed on the importance of humanity during such times.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance of following self-imposed norms like 'social distancing' and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Highlighting the stress on the hospitals, he urged everyone to avoid routine checkups during this time and to extend the date of surgeries scheduled, wherever feasible. He also urged that senior citizens above the age of 60 should not come out of their homes for the coming few weeks.

Addressing the nation on the coronavirus crisis, PM Modi said today when in large and developed countries are witnessing the widespread impact of the coronavirus epidemic, it is wrong to believe it will not have any effect on India. (ANI)

