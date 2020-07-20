COVID-19: Police checks vehicles amid second-phase of lockdown in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Monday was checking vehicles in Pune amid the second phase of lockdown that has been imposed here from July 13 to July 23 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown has been imposed in two phases here -- the first phase from July 13-18 and the second phase from July 18-23.

Pune has recorded 51,885 positive cases till today and 1,343 deaths have also been reported so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 310,455 cases in the state.

Moreover, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 with 11,854 fatalities. (ANI)

