COVID-19 positive Anil Vij referred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from PGI Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' has been referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors from Medanta had reached Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak for the treatment of Vij.

While talking to media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Om Prakash Dhankar said, "I have talked to him, he is well. He is feeling fine. Medicines are being given to him. He will be among us soon."



Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala's civil hospital on December 14.

According to an official on Sunday, Vij's condition is stable and he has been given a course of Remdesivir. However, doctors will decide on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)

