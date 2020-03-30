COVID-19 positive cases climb to 1071 in India: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the country is 29 while one patient has migrated.

There are 942 active cases in the country so far.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today dismissed reports that the three-week countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which began five days ago may get extended.

Today Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID positive cases in the country so far at 194, trailed closely by Maharashtra with 193. Eight deaths have been reported from Maharashtra so far.

Gujarat has recorded 58 cases and five deaths.

On Sunday Delhi reported more cases and now the count in the national capital stands at 53.

Globally over 34,000 deaths have been reported and 151,991 people have recovered from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)