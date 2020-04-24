COVID-19 positive cases cross 1,000 mark in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): As many as 84 people were detected COVID-19 in Indore on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,029.

"Eighty-four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 1,029, including 55 deaths," Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,695 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, including 148 cured/discharged/migrated and 81 deaths. (ANI)

