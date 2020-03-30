COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana climbs to 22

Chandigarh (Faridabad) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Haryana climbed to 22 on Monday, said the state Health Department.

The highest 10 positive COVID-19 cases in the state were reported from Gurugram, followed by 4 each in Faridabad and Panipat and one each in Palwal, Panipat, Panchkula, and Sonepat.

Of the 22 patients, six have cured and discharged -- five from Gurguram and one from Faridabad.

As per the state Health Department, while 458 samples tested negative, reports of 187 cases are awaited.

The current number of persons admitted to hospitals in the state stands at 241, while 12,939 persons are under surveillance. (ANI)

