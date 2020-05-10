COVID-19 positive cases in J-K climb to 861

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): Twenty-five new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 861, said Government of Union Territory of J-K.

Out of the total cases, two have been reported from Jammu division and 23 from Kashmir division. The total death toll stands at nine in the Union Territory.

The number of persons enlisted for observation stands at 93,344 while 21,760 are kept under home quarantine.

The number of active positive cases in the UT is at 469. (ANI)

