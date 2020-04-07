COVID-19: Positive cases in Jodhpur climb to 30

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jodhpur area of Rajasthan, climbed to 30, said Dr GL Meena, Principal of SN Medical College on Tuesday.

Out of the 30 positive cases, five people have been cured or discharged, he further added.

According to the latest report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 288 people have tested positive in Rajasthan, and 21 people have been cured/discharged.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)