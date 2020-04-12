COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka stands at 232

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): A total of 232 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Karnataka till today.

"As of 5:00 PM today, cumulatively 232 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, it includes 6 deaths and 54 discharges," said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Moreover, the Karnataka government has announced an extension of lockdown till April 30.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

