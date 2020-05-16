COVID-19 positive cases reach 217 in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 16 (ANI): Two persons, belonging to Garhwa and Ranchi respectively, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 217 in Jharkhand, said DK Singh, Director Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940.

The tally includes 30,153 recovered/migrated patients and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)

