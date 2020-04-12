COVID-19 positive cases reach 54 in Punjab's Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 54 in Mohali on Sunday after one more positive case of the coronavirus was reported from Jawaharpur village under Dera Bassi.

"One more COVID-19 positive case was reported from Jawaharpur village, Dera Bassi today. The patient is a family member of a positive case. The total number of positive cases in Mohali district stands at 54 now, of which 37 cases are from Jawaharpur," said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.

"Total two deaths have been reported till now," he added.

As per the latest data provided by Punjab's Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 170.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

