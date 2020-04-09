COVID-19 positive cases rise to 28 in Himachal Pradesh

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): With one more positive coronavirus case reported from Sirmaur district, the total number of persons infected with COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh rose to 28, officials said on Wednesday.

"One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 28," Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far the total number of positive cases in the country is 5274. (ANI)

