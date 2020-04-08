COVID-19 positive cases rise to 35 in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 35 in Mysuru District so far, Department of Health & Family Welfare Services, Karnataka said on Wednesday.

According to Karnataka Government, 181 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state including five deaths and 28 discharged. (ANI)

