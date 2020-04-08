Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 35 in Mysuru District so far, Department of Health & Family Welfare Services, Karnataka said on Wednesday.
"35 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Mysuru District so far", Department of Health & Family Welfare Services, Karnataka said on Wednesday.
According to Karnataka Government, 181 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state including five deaths and 28 discharged. (ANI)
COVID-19 positive cases rise to 35 in Mysuru
ANI | Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:55 IST
Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 35 in Mysuru District so far, Department of Health & Family Welfare Services, Karnataka said on Wednesday.