COVID-19 positive cases rises to 11 in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The total number of positive coronavirus cases reached 11 in the state, said Bihar Health Department on Sunday.
"Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar rises to 11. A total of 5 new cases were reported from Patna and 1 each in Nalanda, Siwan and Lakhisarai", Bihar Health Department said.
The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:46 IST
