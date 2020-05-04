COVID-19 positive cases soar to 2837 in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): As many as 49 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2837 in the state, said Madhya Pradesh Health Department.

So far Indore has reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state mounting to 1568 following Bhopal and Ujjain at 532 and 156 respectively.

State's death toll has reached 156 while 798 people have recovered so far.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 40,263, including 10,887 recovered/migrated and 1306 deaths. (ANI)

