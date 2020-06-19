COVID-19 positive Madhya Pradesh lawmaker shows up in PPE to cast vote in RS polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], June 19 (ANI): A Congress MLA who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday arrived donning a PPE suit to cast his vote at the state legislative assembly in Bhopal. The vote is for the 3 Rajya Sabha seats of the state.

As a precautionary measure, the state legislative assembly was sanitised after the MLA left the premises.

Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats of the state began at 9 am and saw BJP members along with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive to cast his vote.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath of the Congress along with others were also seen casting their votes. (ANI)

