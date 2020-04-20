COVID-19 positive man who escaped from MP's Jabalpur medical college held

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A man, who escaped from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, days after testing positive for coronavirus, was arrested on Monday at Narsinghpur-Raisen border.

The patient was earlier booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly attacking police in Indore. He was sent to Central Jail Jabalpur and he tested positive for COVID-19 during the medical examination. Later, he was shifted to Jabalpur Medical College.

The accused also was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, which was announced by the Director-General of Police. (ANI)

