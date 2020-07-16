COVID-19 positive passenger shows normal temperature during thermal screening at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): A passenger who had arrived in Kolkata from Delhi via Guwahati on a flight was found to be carrying his test report showing him to be COVID-19 positive, however, during the thermal screening his temperature came out normal, said Kolkata Airport Director.

West Bengal has so far reported 34,427 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

