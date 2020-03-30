COVID-19 positive patient dies in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A 52-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus passed here on Monday, said Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor, Pune.

Mohol said, "He suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. There are total 32 Coronavirus cases in Pune."

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

