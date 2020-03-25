COVID-19 positive patient dies in TN, country's virus toll rises to 11

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday said that a COVID-19 positive patient passed away at a hospital here.

"#update: Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back. He had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu," Vijayabaskar tweeted.

Earlier, the minister said that three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state and patients were kept in isolation.

"#coronaupdate: 3 new cases for #covid19 in Chennai. 65Y M return from New Zealand at Pvt.Hosp, 55Y F Saidapet at #KMC. 25Y M return from London at #RGGH. Patients are in isolation & under treatment.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu," Vijayabaskar tweeted.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has earlier reported ten deaths due to COVID-19 in India and about 536 confirmed positive cases. (ANI)

