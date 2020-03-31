COVID-19 positive patient dies in WB, Mamata says investigation will be done

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A 54-year-old woman from Kalimpong, who tested positive for COVID-19 at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, passed away on Monday morning.

This was said by Dr Pralay Acharya, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Darjeeling.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that investigation will be done regarding the woman's death in Kalimpong.

"We will investigate the death of Kalimpong woman. She had travelled to Chennai. Doctors in the certificate have written she died due to viral pneumonia. So, we will investigate. All fever cannot be called coronavirus. We will confirm when we get the investigation reports," Banerjee said.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people as on Monday. (ANI)

