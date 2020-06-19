COVID-19 positive Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, put on oxygen support

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The condition of Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for COVID-19 disease deteriorated on Friday and is now on oxygen support.

Jain, was put on oxygen support following a deterioration in his lung infection at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital here, the office of Delhi Health Minister said today.

Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had high fever.

On Friday, his condition deteriorated after the infection in his lung increased, according to doctors, who said that his fever also persisted.

Doctors also said that they "might have to shift him elsewhere". Latest CT scan have shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain's health was improving. He was tested for Covid on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

