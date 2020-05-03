Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): As many as 23 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Saturday taking the city's tally to 1568.
"Two persons died in the city due to COVID-19. The death tally in Indore has now risen to 76," Chief Medical Officer, Dr Praveen Jadia said. (ANI)
COVID-19 positive tally reaches 1568 in Indore
ANI | Updated: May 03, 2020 09:52 IST
