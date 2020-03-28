Covid-19 positive Tamil Nadu man with travel history to Ireland recovers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Friday said that a 21-year-old man with travel history to Dublin and Ireland has been completely recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospital.

However, the man has been quarantined for the next 14 days.

"Update: The 21 Y M who traveled from Dublin, Ireland has completely recovered from #COVID2019 & discharged from #RGGH after 2 subsequent mandatory tests proved -ve. He will continue to b home quarantined for d next 14 days. Appreciate d team who took care of this young man," Vijayabaskar tweeted.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)