COVID-19 positive woman delivers baby girl through C-section in Ahmedabad, newborn to be tested

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): A 30-year-old COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby girl through cesarean section at SVP Hospital here, officials said on Wednesday.

The baby girl was born on April 20 in the hospital, which is run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). It is to be mentioned that this the first C-section delivery of a coronavirus patient in Gujarat.

Both the mother and baby are healthy.

"The first cesarean delivery of a COVID-19 patient took place in SVP hospital today. Both the mother and baby are stable. The baby's sample will also be taken," said Vijay Nehra, Municipal Commissioner, AMC.

The newborn weighs around 3.2 kg. Although asymptomatic, she has been put under the suspected category. (ANI)

