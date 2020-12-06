COVID-19 positivity rate drops to less than 5 pc, experts see less demand for hospital beds in Delhi

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Coronavirus positivity rate has declined to 4.20 per cent in the national capital region within last four days and health experts have confirmed getting less number of new patients for hospitalisation in last three-four days.

The recent development can be assessed from the increased availability of COVID-19 beds in Delhi.

According to Delhi's government Corona app, out of 18,814 Covid-19 beds, 12,644 lie vacant with 6,170 occupied. In beds, with ventilators, category 1,080 are occupied and 451 left vacant which was falling especially in short last two weeks. In COVID-19 ICU beds without ventilators out of 3543, a total of 1,692 lie vacant till now, the app said.

However, under the category of non-COVID-19 beds, 322 are vacant out of total 1,410. 1,088 are occupied, as per Corona app.



Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) told ANI, "COVID-19 positivity rate has come down to less than five per cent in Delhi which portrays a very good sign of recovery. We are already getting less number of patients for hospitalisation. Earlier we were getting 80/90 cases per day but now admission has almost dropped to 50 per cent."

Since the last four days, LNJP is getting 40/45 cases per day. The number of patients requiring ventilators and ICU beds has also dropped significantly, Dr Kumar added.

Safdarjung Hospital is also seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases with the number varying from 30 to 50 patients per day, said Dr Sheeba Marwah, Assistant Professor and COVID-19 Nodal Officer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

Marwah told ANI, "New Covid positive cases have seen a decline over the past two weeks with numbers being 30 to 50 now each day. Consequently, there has been a drop in admissions in COVID-19 positive cases in ICU and wards."

She said, "But this strictly doesn't mean that we become complacent till the vaccine is there and it's results are seen, we urge the public to refrain from all activities leading to spread of this novel virus."

An official source from All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences ascertains that the number of coronavirus cases is decreasing now. About 10-15 days back there was a sudden surge in the number of cases but now the situation has settled down.

As per Delhi government daily bulletin, positive cases is 3,419 on Saturday with 1.95 casualty percentage in the last 10 days. (ANI)

