COVID-19 positivity rate in Bengaluru falls to 9.17 per cent, says Karnataka Health Min

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI): The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Bengaluru has fallen to 9.17 per cent, the lowest since January 8, said the state health minister K Sudhakar on Friday.

He also said that daily new cases in the city have fallen by 80 per cent from the peak of 30,540 cases on January 20 and active cases are currently at around fifty-one thousand.

"Positivity rate in Bengaluru falls to a single digit (9.17 per cent), lowest since January 8. Daily new cases have fallen by 80% from the peak of 30,540 on Jan 20. Active cases at 51k and falling sharply #Bengaluru #COVID19@BSBommai @mansukhmandviya," said a tweet from the minister.



Karnataka meanwhile registered 14,950 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, out of which 6,039 are from Bangalore. The positivity rate in the state is 10.93 per cent for the day. 1,36,777 tests were done in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 40,599 patients recovered from the virus.

53 lost their lives to the virus in the state during the last 24 hours, with 15 of them in Bangalore. Current active cases in the state are 1,23,098.

"Covid numbers in Karnataka today: New cases in State: 14,950 New cases in Bangalore: 6,039 Positivity rate in State: 10.93 per cent Discharges: 40,599 Active cases State: 1,23,098 (B'lore- 51k) Deaths:53 (Bangalore- 15) Tests: 1,36,777 #COVID19 #COVID," said another tweet from Sudhankar. (ANI)

