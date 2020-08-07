COVID-19 postive Patna family court judge succumbs in hospital

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Patna family court principal judge Harishchandra Srivastava succumbed while being treated for COVID-19 at AIIMS-Patna here, an official said.

He was 58 years old.

This is the first death in the judiciary across the state from the virus.

Srivastava was hospitalised on Wednesday, Bihar Judicial Services Association Secretary Ajit Kumar Singh told ANI stating that "it is a big loss and painful for us". (ANI)

