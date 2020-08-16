COVID-19: Prayagraj streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, imposed in the district on weekends.



The lockdown shall continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.



According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown will continue until further orders.



As per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh till Sunday has 51,437 active COVID-19 cases, while 96,231 infected people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The state has also reported 2,393 deaths due to COVID-19 till now. (ANI)

